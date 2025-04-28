Pakistani Woman in Tinsukia Under Investigation for Citizenship Status

Rabia Ayush, a Pakistani woman, has been residing in Tinsukia, Assam, since 2022 with her family. She lives on Rangaliya Road and runs a shop in the town. Rabia, who got married to a local man in 2013, has been living with her family in Assam without having applied for Indian citizenship.

The issue gained attention after the Home Ministry instructed all state Chief Ministers to track Pakistani nationals residing in India. In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that there is only one Pakistani citizen residing in the state.

CM Sarma clarified, "We have only one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia district. She is married to a local man from Assam, but originally she is from Pakistan. She has applied for a long-term visa, and we have requested the Government of India to verify whether she should be sent back or not. That is the only case; otherwise, we don't have any Pakistani nationals residing in Assam."

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the Assam government has been in contact with the central government for further verification.