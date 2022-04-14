Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized In Meghalaya

Meghalaya police have recovered a huge amount of heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore in East Jaintia Hills district.

Three persons have been arrested in connection to it.

A heroin consignment was recovered from a Bolero vehicle which was intercepted while on its way to Silchar in Assam.

Around 412 grams of heroin was recovered from the chassis of the vehicle that had come from Manipur.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.

