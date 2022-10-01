Two Brothers Killed In Road Mishap In Assam's Sivasagar

Two brothers of the same family were tragically killed in a road accident that took place in Assam’s Sivasagar on Friday.

Another person was also injured in the incident, sources said.

The incident took place at the Konwarpur area in Kari Gaon village.

According to reports, the two deceased brothers were identified as Shiromani Konwar (24), and Ajay Konwar while the injured person identified as Pradyuman Bairagi.

It may be mentioned that Shiromani Konwar was a karate coach and also a national level player. He recently led a team to a medal in the Assam Youth Olympics.

The accident occurred when the victims were on a bike that lost control and crashed into a tree. Both of them died on the spot.

Several local associations, including the All Assam Karate Association and Sivasagar District Karate Association, have expressed their condolences.