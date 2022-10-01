Mumbai: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Bike-Borne Men Go On Shooting Spree

One persons was killed and three others sustained injuries after two bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire at them in Mumbai’s Kandivli area.

According to reports, the reason behind the escalation was due to a fallout of personal enmity. The incident occurred around 11.30pm at Lalkopara on Link Road.

"Around 12.15 am we received an information a firing incident has occurred in the jurisdiction of Kandivli police station. The assailants came on two bikes and opened fire on a few people in which one person died while three others received minor injuries and further investigation is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 11 Vishal Thakur.

The deceased, identified as one Ankit Yadav (26), was bleeding profusely and couldn’t be saved even after rushing him to a nearby hospital. The other three injured victims have been identified as Abhinash Dabholkar, Manish Gupta, and Prakash Narayan.

According to the police, the prime accused in the case, Sonu Paswan, knew the victim well and both the groups are part of separate Dahi Handi mandals. Earlier this year, the two groups got in a tussle over breaking one particular Dahi Handi from their area.

Meanwhile, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and others, as well as the Arms Act, was registered against the accused.

The accused person, Sonu Paswan, is yet to be arrested.