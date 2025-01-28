Assam: Woman Killed by Drunk Ambulance Driver in Goalpara Road Accident

A woman lost her life after being struck by a reckless ambulance driver in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday night.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near the Durga Mandir when the driver of the ambulance, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the vehicle and hit the woman.

The victim, identified as Uma Koirala Saha, was crossing the road at the time of the incident. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Sources reported that after the accident, the police arrived at the scene upon being notified and apprehended the driver. The ambulance, bearing registration number AS 18A 3660, was also seized by the police.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who have condemned the driver's negligence, especially considering that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Also Read: Two Assam Families Devastated After Deadly Accident in Arunachal