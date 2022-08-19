Assam

Two Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers Arrested In Assam's Karimganj

The arrested duo has been identified as Diluyar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed.
Assam police on Thursday night apprehended two fraudsters posing as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Karimganj district.

According to sources, the duo had identified themselves as CBI officers to the complainant over the phone and demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

The complainant then informed the authorities about it, after which police swung into and action and arrested the accused persons.

While Diluyar was nabbed from Ratabari area, Rashid was arrested from Patarkandi town in the district.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the arrested duo under relevant sections.

Further investigation is on.

