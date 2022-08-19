Two Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers Arrested In Assam's Karimganj

Assam police on Thursday night apprehended two fraudsters posing as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Karimganj district.

The arrested duo has been identified as Diluyar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed.

According to sources, the duo had identified themselves as CBI officers to the complainant over the phone and demanded Rs 2 lakh from him.

The complainant then informed the authorities about it, after which police swung into and action and arrested the accused persons.

While Diluyar was nabbed from Ratabari area, Rashid was arrested from Patarkandi town in the district.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the arrested duo under relevant sections.

Further investigation is on.