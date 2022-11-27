Assam: Two Held With 1,000 Cartons of Illicit Liquor in Amingaon

At least two persons were held with a large quantity of illicit liquor in Assam’s Amingaon on Sunday.

According to sources, the illicit liquor was being smuggled from Arunachal Pradesh in two trucks.

The excise department seized as many as 1,000 cartons of liquors from the truck.

The driver and conductor of the truck, identified as Dilwar Ali and Mustafa Ahmed, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Two days back, two most wanted liquor smugglers, identified as Sunil Kumar and Darji Phutano, were arrested from Hatigaon area.

It may be mentioned that both the accused are in the most wanted list of Bihar police for various smuggling-related crimes.