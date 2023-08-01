Two Held For Killing Assam Home Guard Jawan In Kokrajhar

Assam police apprehended two individuals in connection to the murder case of an Assam Home Guard jawan in Kokrajhar district.
Sources said that a team of police conducted an operation and apprehended the two accused from Runikhata village in Chirang district. The arrestees have been identified as Banipas Hembrem and Phillip Tudu.
The duo allegedly stabbed the jawan with a sharp object multiple times, leading to his death.
The deceased jawan identified as Basudev Kisku was a resident of Gurubhasha Ravanghat village in Chirang district. He was deputed at Bengtal police station in Chirang.
Sources informed that the said home guard visited his hometown on Sunday for a football game. An unidentified caller (suspected to be one of the accused) contacted him in the evening and requested him to meet them at Dablegaon of Amguri, Kokrajhar.
The body of the jawan was discovered on the roadside hours later, with severe injury marks on his body.
Meanwhile, upon questioning, the arrested duo confessed that they committed the murder over an alleged love affair.
Further investigation is on.