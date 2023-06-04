Two Held With 2.2 Kg Heroin in Assam’s Silchar

In a major drug haul, Cachar police on Saturday seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg of Heroin and arrested two persons in connection to the case.
The two drug peddlers identified as Faizal Laskar and Hakimul Barbhuiya were apprehended from Katagashtal in Silchar.
Acting on tip-off, Cachar police raided the residence of Faizal Laskar in Silchar and recovered the heroin, concealed in soap boxes.
Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Cachar police for the operation.
“Cachar Police seized 143 soap cases containing 2.2 kg Heroin at Katagashtal, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused in the operation. Excellent work @assampolice. Keep it up,” said CM Sarma in his tweet.