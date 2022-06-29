Two Held With 440 Litres Of Condensate Oil In Assam's Duliajan

In a joint operation, Assam police and security forces of the Oil India Limited (OIL) seized 440 litres of stolen condensate oil in Duliajan.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

According to reports, the seizure was made from a Bolero car that was intercepted in the Madhuting area of the oil town.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deepak Changmai and Deep Hazarika.

While Deepak Changmai is a resident of Demow in Sivasagar district, Deep Hazarika is a resident of Dirak village under Kakopathar revenue circle in Tinsukia district.