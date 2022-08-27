Assam

Two Held With Drugs In Assam’s Nalbari

Upon frisking, police recovered six containers of drugs, 576 narcotics tablets including four mobile phones from their possession.
Two Held With Drugs In Assam’s Nalbari
Two Held With Drugs In Assam’s Nalbari
Pratidin Time

Two persons were arrested on charges of drug peddling in Assam’s Nalbari district on Saturday.

The arrestees, identified as Sirajul Haque and Alauddin Ahmed, were arrested in Mukalmua area in the district.

Upon frisking, police recovered six containers of drugs, 576 narcotics tablets including four mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier on Thursday, Central Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a drug peddler while he was consuming drugs in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

As many as 29 containers filled with Heroin and cash were seized from his possession.

Also Read
Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Van In Guwahati, 1 Dead
Drug Peddlers
Nalbari Police
Mukalmua

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com