Two Held With Drugs In Assam’s Nalbari

Two persons were arrested on charges of drug peddling in Assam’s Nalbari district on Saturday.

The arrestees, identified as Sirajul Haque and Alauddin Ahmed, were arrested in Mukalmua area in the district.

Upon frisking, police recovered six containers of drugs, 576 narcotics tablets including four mobile phones from their possession.

Earlier on Thursday, Central Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a drug peddler while he was consuming drugs in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

As many as 29 containers filled with Heroin and cash were seized from his possession.