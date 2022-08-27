Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Van In Guwahati, 1 Dead

A speeding truck rammed into a Tata Magic van in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area on Saturday morning, leaving a passenger dead.

According to sources, the truck driver was in an inebriated state when the accident took place. He tried to flee after colliding with the van but was nabbed by the police a few kilometers out.

The incident happened when the Tata magic van was en route Lal Ganesh from Lokhra.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police have sent the body for post mortem.

The arrested truck driver has been identified as Anowar.