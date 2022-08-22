Two Held With Heroin, Unaccounted Cash In Assam's Nagaon

Two persons were held with a large amount of illicit drugs at Juria under Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique and Noor Ahmed.

Around 10 gram heroin along with 80 empty containers were recovered from their possession, police said.

Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2,95,800 was also recovered from them, police further informed.

Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) has been registered against the duo.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is on.