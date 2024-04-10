Two Home Guards Among 5 Arrested by Assam Police in Forgery Case

A home guard of the Assam Police along with four other individuals have been apprehended from Sadiya in Tinsukia district for their alleged involvement in a forgery case, reports said on Wednesday.
According to information received, the accused home guard identified as Chandra Borgohain allegedly created a fake identity card and forged the signature of the former Sadiya Superintendent of Police (SP).
Others apprehended in the case have been identified as Runu Hazarika, a recovery agent of the State Bank of India (SBI); Bhadreswar Das, 1st APBN constable; Ajit Doley, a home guard and Abdul Rahman, a computer operator.
Reportedly, Borgohain had forged the signature of former Sadiya SP Mrinal Deka to create a new ID card as a constable and take a huge amount of loan from the bank.
Notably, APS Mrinal Deka is the current Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati East.
Further, the accused Runu Hazarika, said to be the mastermind of the entire case was apprehended on Tuesday night from Guwahati's Bhangagarh locality after a trap was laid. He has been shifted to Sadiya and the Sadiya Police have taken him under their custody.
Arunima Bhuyan, APS, Addl.SP(HQ), Sadiya while speaking to the media said, "Based on a complaint lodged by our former SP Sir on March 6th, a Home Guard named Chandra Borgohain created a forged ID card. He then approached the SBI branch in Digboi for a loan of Rs 5,80,000 using the ID which portrayed him as a constable. However, after we laid a trap, Borgohain was nabbed."
"Upon further interrogation, he confessed that another Home Guard named Ajit Doley took the responsibility of sanctioning the loan amount. Later, Doley introduced Borgohain to Bhadreswar Das and Runu Hazarika, a recovery agent of SBI. Further, to make the ID card, they approached Abdul Rahman, a computer operator who scanned all documents and produced the fake card. We have launched further investigations into the case to nab everyone involved in this."