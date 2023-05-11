Two Injured In Clashes Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

The incident was reported from Hamren, a hillside town situated in West Karbi Anglong district on the Assam side.

Sources said that the miscreants allegedly barged into the garden and destroyed the tea plantation. An outpost in the compound was also set ablaze by the miscreants

Upon receiving information, locals rushed to the scene and attempted to stop them from causing more damage. However, the miscreants attacked them and two of the locals sustained injuries.

Following the incident, both the injured were rushed to a hospital in Hojai for medical treatment.