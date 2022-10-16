Two Killed as Car Plunges Into Pond In Assam

In a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives after their vehicle plunged into a pond at Laluk near Assam’s North Lakhimpur district on Sunday morning.

Sources said the vehicle was in high speed when it lost control and fell into the pond. It is suspected that the youths couldn’t get out of the vehicle on time, resulting in them drowning.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam and Noor Mohammad.

It is learned that three more persons were injured in the accident, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The duo was en route Tezpur in Sonipur district from Laluk.

Following the incident, locals were able to pull out the Creta vehicle from the pond and recovered the bodies.

Later, police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.