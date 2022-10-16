TheConclave2022: "Insurgency In Assam Is Thing Of The Past, Glorious Days Ahead," Affirms GP Singh

Glorious days in Assam are coming back as insurgency in the region is now a thing of the past, asserted GP Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law & Order) at the ‘The Conclave 2022’ in New Delhi on Sunday.

Singh was speaking during a discussion on the topic ‘Issues of Northeast like drugs, insurgency, terrorism, border conflicts etc: Are these affecting the growth of the region?’

Apart from GP Singh, the other panelists in the session were Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, renowned author Sanjoy Hazarika, and Subimal Bhattacharjee, Global Cyber Security Policy Advisor.

Singh talked about having a positive approach. He said that looking at the past and its problems will always pull us down. He addressed several issues and mentioned that success will come only with hard work and a positive outlook.

“Insurgency in Assam is a thing of the past and glorious days are upon us. The people of Northeast are generally optimistic towards the issues at hand. We need to work on the positive sides to it and put best of our efforts in the future too,” the top cop said.

“As Assam Police, we have done good things. We may have failed in many but the effort was never lacking. We have to start with a clean slate and vow to take Assam to new heights in the next 15 years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita stressed that the insurgency problem in the region is stabilized.

He said, “Insurgency situation is stabilized in the region. If we cant stabilize it, then it’s our failure. Their fundings from sub-elements are fully under control now and will strive to keep it that way.”

Renowned author Sanjoy Hazarika, who was also a part of the panel, hailed the government’s decision to scrap the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.

“Never thought the day would come when AFSPA is scrapped. It certainly needs a strong government to take such a decision. It is an amazing turnaround,” Hazarika said.

Further, cyber security expert Subimal Bhattacharjee stressed on the importance of involving the youth in solving various indigenous issues that the people face as they are future. He also recalled a moment when he met a young hacker in Assam.

“Age old problems are slowly diminishing and the young generation is aspired to reach greater heights. Some 25 years ago, I met a young lad from Assam’s Golaghat who was a hacker. I was mighty impressed by his skills!” Bhattacharjee said.

The conclave has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region.

The panel of speakers for the event include personalities from ministers, academicians, bureaucrats, journalists, and enforcers of law, activists, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and the likes, who have an active interest in the matters and work towards a common goal of combined progress.

The conclave is being held across two days on October 15 and 16 and has been organized in the national capital with the view that voices from the Northeast are heard in the power corridors of the nation.