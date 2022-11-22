Assam: Two Killed in Bike Accident in Tezpur

Two persons died after meeting with a road accident in Assam’s Tezpur on Monday night.

According to sources, the bike, bearing the registration number AS12 S 0861, collided head-on with a truck in Niz Bihaguri.

The deceased have been identified as Biju Singh and Suman Talukdar.

The police have reached the spot and seized the truck and the bike.

Another accident also took place on the same day in Kaliabor where five persons were killed on spot.

A Hyundai car collided head on with a truck which killed the passengers.