Two-Member SIT Team to Leave for Singapore Today in Zubeen Garg Death Investigation

In a crucial development in the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of musical icon Zubeen Garg, a two-member team of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to leave for Singapore today to conduct further investigation.

The SIT team, led by its chief Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP (CID), along with investigating officer Tarun Goel, will depart for Kolkata at 8:30 PM before proceeding to Singapore. Sources said the team will carry out on-ground investigations there and revisit the sequence of events related to Zubeen’s visit, which has become a key part of the ongoing probe.

According to SIT officials, 10 Assamese expatriates residing in Singapore had already extended cooperation in the investigation earlier, providing details believed to be vital to understanding certain circumstances connected to the case. Their statements reportedly helped the SIT trace some of Zubeen’s international engagements and contacts prior to his death.

During their visit, the SIT is scheduled to:

Coordinate with Singapore Police authorities

Inspect locations connected to Zubeen’s stay during his time in Singapore

Examine potential electronic and financial trails

Collect additional documentary or CCTV evidence

Question individuals who believed to have had contact with the late singer while abroad

Apart from the Singapore leg of the probe, sources also confirmed that the SIT will continue parallel interrogations in India. Wajid Ahmed (Singapore citizen) and two yacht crew members linked to the case will also be questioned to establish clarity over certain suspicious links and communications.

This marks the first international field visit undertaken by the SIT since the high-profile probe began. The development comes amid growing public demand for transparency and justice in the case, with fans across Assam and beyond continuing to rally for a decisive investigation.

The SIT is expected to submit a detailed report to the Assam government upon their return.

More updates are awaited.

