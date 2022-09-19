Two Minor Sisters Drown In Assam's Darrang

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to drowning in a pond in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the duo went to the pond for fishing at Simamuria Bhakatpara area.

The deceased minor girls have been identified as Silsina Marak and Martina Marak.

Following the incident, both the bodies were recovered from the pond.

Police also reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a three-year-old toddler drowned in a pond in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The incident was reported from Alopati village in the district.

According to sources, the toddler drowned after accidently falling into the pond while she was playing in the vicinity.