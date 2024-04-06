Two Minors Found Hanging From Tree In Assam's Cachar

In a tragic incident, the bodies of a minor boy and a 13-year-old girl were discovered hanging from a tree in a village near Silchar under Assam’s Cachar district.
The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, potentially linked to a love affair between the two individuals. Both hailed from the same locality, according to preliminary investigations.
Despite reluctance from the family members to provide information, local sources revealed that the pair had gone missing since Thursday evening.
Sheetal Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, confirmed that the bodies have been transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.
Notably, both the boy and the girl belonged to the same religious community, ruling out the possibility of an inter-religious affair, as reported by the locals.