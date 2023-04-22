Two Assam Police Teams Leave for Karnataka, Delhi to Arrest Srinivas

Based on the complaint filed by expelled Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta, two police teams from Assam has left to arrest Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV on Saturday evening.

According to sources, both the police teams were from Guwahati among whom one team has left for Karnataka while the other has left for Delhi.

The police team that left for Karnataka was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP) Maitrayee Deka who is also the investigating officer in the case.

A case No. 692/2023 has been lodged against Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station under Sections 509/294/341/352/354/354(a)(IV)/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Moreover, Section 67 of the IT ACT has been added in the case.

Earlier today, Angkita Dutta had been expelled from Congress party for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Last Wednesday, Angkita had lodged a complaint against the Srinivas BV at Dispur Police Station accusing him of harassment for the last six months.

In her complaint lodged at the police station, Angkita mentioned that Srinivas harassed her mentally and made sexist comments against her. She further accused him of using slang words and threatening her that if she kept complaining against him before the high office bearers, then she would face dire consequences.

Dutta also mentioned one of her encounters with him at a hotel in Chhattisgarh on March 25 where the accused heckled her holding her arm, pushing and pulling, and threatening her by using slang words that he would ruin her life in the Congress party.

She further stated that she did inform the high office bearers of the party, however, no action was taken against Srinivas.

After filing the complaint, Dutta said that the complaint was not filed against the Congress party but on a single person who harassed her.

She said, “I am a congress party worker. I have not filed a complaint against the party but on a particular person, Srinivas BV. I have worked for the party and will continue doing so. I wish the accused to received punishment for his deeds.”