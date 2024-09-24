Two Remanded to Judicial Custody in Assam BJP Leader's Death

In a significant development, the District Judicial Court, Charaideo on Tuesday has remanded former Block Development Officer (BDO) Ranjit Buragohain and journalist Parismita Phukan Baishya to judicial custody in connection with the death of BJP leader Devojit Hazarika.
Both had been in police custody since their arrest and were named in the ongoing investigation. Following the expiration of their police custody, the court ordered their transfer to judicial custody as the probe continues.
The case has garnered widespread attention after Hazarika’s mysterious death in Sonari, Assam’s Charaideo district. The BJP leader reportedly died by suicide on Friday, with his family alleging that misleading news reports led to his tragic decision.
A suicide note left behind by Hazarika named four individuals, including Buragohain and Phukan, accusing them of causing him immense mental distress.
Hazarika’s family has strongly denied accusations of his involvement in financial irregularities and has insisted that he was a dedicated social worker, victimized by a conspiracy. They are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter, raising concerns of potential foul play despite initial reports of suicide.
Hazarika's body was found near a Panchayat Office in Sonari, intensifying scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding his death. Police are also searching for fugitive journalist Rafick Ahmed, who has been named in the investigation.
The legal proceedings are expected to continue as authorities collect further evidence in this high-profile case.