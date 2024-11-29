Two Road Accidents in Assam Leave One Dead, 2 Severely Injured

A speeding truck collided with a scooty rider right in Assam’s Mariani on Friday leaving the rider severly injured.

The truck, a 16-wheeled vehicle, was heading towards Nakachari when it lost control, causing the crash in front of the Mariani police station. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

The rider, who was severely injured, remains unidentified, and the situation at the accident site was tense.

In a separate incident in Chabua’s Pulunga, a bike lost control and crashed into an electric pole leading to the death of one individual and severely injuring another.