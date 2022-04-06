Two Smugglers Held With Gold Bars In Assam

Assam police on Tuesday night arrested two smugglers in Morigaon district and recovered gold bars weighing two kgs from their possession.

As per reports, the duo was nabbed at a checkpoint on National Highway-37 based on a tip-off.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Safikul Islam and Mafidul Islam.

"We received information about two persons coming from Sonitpur to sell gold," said Hemanta Borgohain, an officer of Jagiroad police station.

"Based on the tip, we had set up Naka checking in front of Jagiroad police station and caught two persons. During the probe, we had found two gold bars in their possession," the officer said.

Last month, a smuggler was arrested with gold biscuits worth lakhs of rupees from the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati.

Police officials of the Garchuk Police Station conducted an extensive search operation at ISBT, during which they recovered 10 gold biscuits from the possession of the smuggler.

The gold biscuits were being smuggled through a bus to Siliguri in West Bengal. According to police sources, the biscuits were to be transported from Siliguri to neighbouring Nepal.

