Mizoram District Council Polls On May 5

The Mizoram State Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the election to the Mara Autonomous District Council in Siaha district of the state will held on May 5, 2022.

According to an official notification, the elections to the 25-member council will commence on 7 am and end at 5 pm.

The whole election process will be completed by May 11 and the first meeting of the new council will be held on May 13, the notification stated.

Further, the last date for filing nomination papers is set at April 13. The scrutiny will be done on the same day as well.

Altogether, 42,326 people, including 21,960 women, are eligible voters in the council area.

In the last council poll held in May 2017, the Congress had registered a landslide victory by securing 17 seats, while the Mizo National Front and Mara Democratic Front combine won seven and an Independent candidate was elected.

