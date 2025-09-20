What Pabitra Margherita Said on Repatriation of Zubeen Garg’s Body?

Addressing the grief-stricken people of Assam, MoS Pabitra Margherita said that all necessary steps are being taken to bring back the mortal remains of legendary singer Zubeen Garg to his homeland at the earliest.

“We are in constant communication and doing everything possible to ensure that Zubeen’s body is brought back at the soonest. I have no right to speak on the anger or sorrow of the people — the grief I feel today is the same grief everyone is carrying. We must honor and respect the emotions of the people,” Margherita said.

His remarks come as Assam and the Northeast continue to mourn the untimely loss of the iconic singer, whose death in Singapore has left millions in shock. Public outrage and deep sorrow have spilled onto the streets, as fans sing his songs and weep openly in remembrance of their beloved artist.