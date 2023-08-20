Two Unidentified Bodies Found in Separate Incidents Across Assam

In two distinct incidents, unidentified bodies were discovered in different locations across Assam on Sunday.
In the first occurrence, a man's body was spotted floating in the Manas River near Bashbari No. 3 in Manikpur, Bongaigaon district.
Despite efforts, the identity of the deceased remains unestablished. Local residents were the first to witness the body and promptly alerted the authorities.
Similarly, in a separate incident at Velkar No. 2 in Hajo, the body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state in the Brahmaputra River.
Local residents rescued the body from the water and immediately informed the police.
Both cases are under investigation as authorities strive to ascertain the identities of the deceased individuals and the circumstances surrounding their deaths.