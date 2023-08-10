Two Vehicles Torched In Alleged Arson Attack In Assam's Cachar
Two vehicles were reportedly set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in what is being described as an arson attack that occurred in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday night.
Sources informed that a Magic van and a two-wheeler were torched by the miscreants, completely gutting it. The incident was reported from Sendhwa area in the district.
The vehicles belonged to Abdul Matlib and Firozuddin. They said that both the vehicles were parked in their garage and last night some miscreants snuck in and committed the arson attack.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered at a local police station in regards to the case.
In May this year, at least 16 shops were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke at Swadhin Bazar at Sonai Tehsil in Assam’s Cachar district.
Goods worth lakhs destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed, adding that most of them were grocery and vegetable shops.
It is suspected that the massive inferno was a result of an arson attack carried out by unidentified miscreants, sources said.
Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and were able to douse the fire that spread to several shops in a matter of minutes.
Local police later reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.