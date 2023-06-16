"Law & Order Situation In Manipur Has Totally Failed": Union Minister After Arson Attack On His House

The minister was in Kerala when the house was set on fire. He said that fire brigades could not enter the place as people created blockages as they had surrounded the house.

"I do not know why they are attacking. There is no reason. In the whole process, I am trying to bring the peace, negotiating...my senior ministers and colleagues to bring normalcy in the state. In the meanwhile, this kind of unwanted incident happened. If my sons and daughters and family happens to be here...that burning and throwing of petrol, it seems to attempt on my life also," he said.