Two Women From Same Family Go Missing in Assam’s Sivasagar

Two women belonging to the same family have gone missing from Assam’s Sivasagar.

Reportedly, both of them were missing from August 17 evening.

Sources said the missing women were daughter-in-laws belonging to the same family hailing from Gaurisagar area in Sivasagar. They have been identified as Junmoni Chutia and Mousumi Chutia, both employed in a private company.

It is also learned that both the women left their children at home before going missing.

The reason behind their sudden disappearance is yet to be ascertained.

Before they went missing, both of them had left behind letters, however, the contents of the letters are yet to be retrieved.