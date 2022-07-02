SpiceJet Flight Returns Back to Delhi after Smoke Noticed in Cabin

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the crew and passengers on board noticed smoke in the cabin.

According to SpiceJet spokesperson, the smoke was detected when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5000 feet.

The spokesperson said, "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked.”

The SG-2862 flight which took off from Delhi at 6:15 am for Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh landed back at 7 am at the Delhi airport. The flight landed safely and deboarded all passengers.

This is the second incident in a month when a SpiceJet flight returned to its starting point due to a technical issue. Earlier on June 19, a New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna after it was caught fire-mid air. The private airliner had released a statement saying the plane was hit by a bird.

On June 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating flight SG-3724, PAT - GAU.

During the takeoff roll, the Fuselage door warning light was illuminated. Subsequently, the take-off was rejected and the aircraft returned to the bay.