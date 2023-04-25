Assam: Udalguri Doctor Admits Running Illegal Abortion Clinic

The doctor accused of running an illegal abortion clinic at his government quarter in Assam’s Udalguri has confessed to the same in a written application to the Joint Director of Health Services, reports emerged on Tuesday.

Following the reports of the doctor, identified as Dr. Jatin Nath, running an illegal abortion clinic, the health department of Assam ordered a probe into the matter for which the Joint Director of Health Services of District Dr. Bhubaneswar Swargiary was given the responsibility to investigate the matter.

During the investigation, a scary fact came to light that the doctor was carrying out the surgical abortion without any academic qualification.

Dr. Jatin Nath confessed to running the illegal abortion clinic at his government quarter and carrying out surgery without any academic qualification in a written letter to the joint director.

Dr. Swargiary submitted the investigation report to the state health director and informed the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) health department on the incident.

On April 21, an illegally-run abortion clinic in Assam’s Udalguri district was shut down.

Dr. Nath was illegally running the abortion clinic behind Rowta Model Hospital in Udalguri district.

Sources said that Nath carried out surgeries in exchange of Rs. 10,000-20,000, locals alleged, adding that several women also had lost their lives during the process.

One of the locals said, “This is his government quarter where he carries out surgery for abortion. We also have evidence that many patients even died during the surgery. He doesn’t bother about anyone.”