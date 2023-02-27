Udalguri Encounter: Assam Police Exhumes Body After Four Days

Almost four days after the Udalguri encounter, the police have exhumed the body on the application of Dimbeswar Musahari's family who earlier claimed mistaken identity in the case.

The body was exhumed in the presence of magistrate at village Natun Panbari in Orang on Monday evening.

The Assam police earlier on Sunday denied a case of mistaken identity which took place on February 24 in Assam’s Udalguri, where a veteran criminal Kenaram Basumutary was killed in a police encounter.

The encounter was carried out by the Udalguri police when they went to arrest Kenaram, who was a prime accused in several armed robbery cases with a similar modus operandi.

As per a police statement, on February 24, at about 10.30 AM, 2 individuals arrived at the spot in a motorbike without a number plate. In pursuit of committing robbery, one of the individuals confronted the police team with a 7.65 mm pistol and fired upon the police team causing grievous injury to 1 police Sub-inspector and 1 constable.

“In a self-defence, the police team retaliated and as a result one of the accused sustained a bullet injury. When the police rushed to him, a 7.65 mm pistol, 2 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition, one bullet head and one empty case were found. The second individual fled the scene in the motorbike”, the statement reads.

The injured police and the accused were shifted to the nearest hospital but the accused person was declared brought dead, the police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased, Kenaram Basumutary, rushed in, positively identified and claimed the body, a police official said.

However, the body was handed over with a written receipt of the mother of the deceased in presence of two witnesses after the inquest and post mortem was conducted by following proper procedure, official claimed.

“His last rites were conducted in village Natun Panbari, Orang on Friday late evening by his family”, the police added in the statement.

Notably, the family of Dimbeshwar Muchahary alias Gobla, who is also a veteran criminal, claimed that the deceased was Muchahary not Kenaram.

The police said that Muchahary had been arrested in Rangia Police station in armed robberies. One pistol and one round 9 mm ammunition was recovered from his house at the time. An absconder chargesheet had been filed against him at the time. In the same chargesheet of Gobardhan PS, Kenaram Basumutary has also been shown as absconder and as a member of the same gang.

However, the family of Dimbeshwar Muchahary has written for the exhumation of the body under the Magistrate. "We have forwarded the written request and with the receipt of a positive magisterial order, the exhumation may be conducted. Following this on receipt of a Court order, DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim regarding the identity of the deceased," the police statement claimed.

"Kenaram Basumutary was a surrendered NDFB cadre, is a veteran criminal from village Natun Panbari, Orang, Udalguri. He was the prime accused in several armed robbery cases of similar modus operandi including armed dacoity at Nalbari PS (Assam), armed robbery and firing at police team of Roing PS (Arunachal Pradesh) and in armed robbery of petrol pump at Khleriat PS (Meghalaya). He has been arrested in several cases leading to recovery of cash proceeds of crime and arms," the statement added further.