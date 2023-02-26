Udalguri Encounter: Assam Police Denies Mistaken Identity

The Assam police on Sunday denied a case of mistaken identity which took place on February 24 in Assam’s Udalguri, where a veteran criminal Kenaram Basumutary was killed in a police encounter.

The encounter was carried out by the Udalguri police when they went to arrest Kenaram, who was a prime accused in several armed robbery cases with a similar modus operandi.

As per a police statement, on February 24, at about 10.30 AM, 2 individuals arrived at the spot in a motorbike without a number plate. In pursuit of committing robbery, one of the individuals confronted the police team with a 7.65 mm pistol and fired upon the police team causing grievous injury to 1 police Sub-inspector and 1 constable.

“In a self-defence, the police team retaliated and as a result one of the accused sustained a bullet injury. When the police rushed to him, a 7.65 mm pistol, 2 rounds of 7.65 live ammunition, one bullet head and one empty case were found. The second individual fled the scene in the motorbike”, the statement reads.

The injured police and the accused were shifted to the nearest hospital but the accused person was declared brought dead, the police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased, Kenaram Basumutary, rushed in, positively identified and claimed the body, a police official said.

However, the body was handed over with a written receipt of the mother of the deceased in presence of two witnesses after the inquest and post mortem was conducted by following proper procedure, official claimed.