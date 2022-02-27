Ukraine Crisis: Stranded Students of Assam Safely Return Home

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, six among several stranded Assamese students who have been pursuing their studies in the country have been successfully evacuated with the combined efforts of Ministry of External affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

Two girls Tanmayee Parshar and Siya Das have reached Guwahati on Sunday morning. Both the girls who are residents of Guwahati were successfully evacuated from Ukraine and had reached Mumbai in the Air India flight at around 8 pm on February 26. They were received by Assam Bhawan officials and arrangements were made for their safe stay and free travel to Guwahati. The two girls landed at the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati by an Indigo flight from Mumbai this morning.

On the other hand, Himashree Kakati from Sualkuchi in Kamrup District and Daisy Basumatary from Guwahati’s Maligaon, both studying medicine Uzhhorod National University in Ukraine have been evacuated successfully from the country. They reached Delhi by an Air India flight at 9:15 am on Sunday where they were received by officials of the Assam Bhawan officials.