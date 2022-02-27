BJP Chief Nadda's Twitter Hacked

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning. Tweets from his account asked for donations in crypto currency for Russia and Ukraine.

In separate tweets, hackers asked for donations for Russia and Ukraine amid the raging war between the two nations. They were deleted in a short while.

“The BJP national president's account was compromised briefly. It has now been retrieved. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” BJP sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI, "We are aware of the hacking of the account and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking into it.