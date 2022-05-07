ULFA-I Awarded Death Penalty for 2 of Its Cadres for Alleged Involvement in Spying

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has issued death penalty for Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma.

The ULFA-I in a statement issued on Saturday said that Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom of Barpeta district allegedly tried to escape from the Salman camp on April 24. He was captured by a travelling team of ULFA on April 25. “After he was captured, Dhanjit was interrogated by the team of ULFA on which he confessed that he provoked some of the other cadres to flee the camp. He also confessed that he had revealed the inside information to the Assam Police,” the ULFA statement said.

On the other hand, Sanjib Sarma of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali was detained by the banned outfit at Myanmar who was allegedly said to be the secret agent of Assam Police.

Sanjib Sarma also joined the banned outfit as a spy of the Assam Police and on its revelation, he confessed the entire incident in a video statement.

According to reports, Sanjib joined ULFA to take revenge. In a video message which was released earlier by the ULFA, Sarma said, “Joint Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and army official Dhunumoni Saikia has trained me and sent me to ULFA. I was asked to gather information on the outfit’s camp and also to get information on the route to the camp. The senior police officer and army official said that I will be rewarded with a sum of Rs. 1crore for gathering the information.”

“I worked in several missions of Army and police before joining ULFA-I for which I was paid 10,000 and 20,000 in two missions respectively,” Sarma said.

He further stated, “If I get revealed, I was asked to tell lie and a secret password was also given to me. If I get revealed I was asked to tell the password. The password which was given to me is 7896.”