ULFA-I Cadre Dies In Camp Due To Illness

A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has reportedly died in the organisation's camp on Sunday.

The cadre has been identified as Jugal Sharma alias Private Deepak Assam.

Sharma was a resident of Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

He was suffering from a serious ailment and undergoing treatment for the same. He passed away at 5:45 am on Sunday.

This information was shared by the ULFA-I via mail.

According to reports, Jugal had joined the militant organization in March last year.

The ULFA-I also declared Jugal Sharma as ‘Amar Mritak’ for his contribution towards the militant outfit.