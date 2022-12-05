PM Modi Inaugurates Crucial 2-Day BJP Meet in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a two-day high-level meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with officer bearers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The crucial two-day meeting is underway at the BJP headquarters.

PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, the party's State presidents and general secretaries are among those present at the meeting.

Nadda will preside over the two-day meeting of the office bearers.

According to reports, upcoming strategies of the party will be discussed in the meeting. The review of preparations in states where assembly elections would be held next year and various organizational activities from booth committees will also be discussed.

"In the meeting, a future strategy will be prepared by reviewing the preparations so far, the recent elections, the stay done by the leaders in different states and the functioning of the state organizations so far, as well as various organizational activities will be discussed," the sources said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister arrived in the national capital after casting his vote in the Assembly elections of Gujarat and was welcomed by the party president.

Considering India's G-20 presidency a major achievement, the party will also outline programmes linked with it to apprise the people about the country's growing global influence under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said further.