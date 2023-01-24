BREAKING: ULFA (I) Calls for Assam Bandh on R-Day

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) has urged to boycott Republic Day and called for Assam Bandh on January 26 for 18 hours in Assam.

They have called for a total shutdown from 12.01 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) has also issued a customary call for a general strike on the said date in Nagaland.

It may be mentioned that on January 26, the state will also celebrate Saraswati Puja.

Last year on Independence Day, The ULFA-I has urged to boycott and called for Assam Bandh on August 15.

The ULFA had called the bandh from midnight of August 14 till 6 pm of August 15.

However, the emergency services, media, religious occasions were exempted from the bandh, said a joint statement by ULFA-I, NSCN and GPRN.