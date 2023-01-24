Assam CM Greets on National Girl Child Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the girls of India on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Resourceful, diligent and resilient- girls are jewels of our society. Our Govt has undertaken many initiatives to encourage young girls to pursue their dreams. On #NationalGirlChildDay, I extend my warm greetings to every girl child & wish they excel in their chosen fields.”

It may be mentioned that National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24 every year in India to spread awareness about the inequalities faced by girls in the society as well as to promote awareness about the rights of girl child and the importance of female education, health and nutrition.

The objective behind the day is to provide support and opportunities to the girls of India.

Assam government, after noticing rise in child marriage cases across the state, undertook few initiatives to prevent the crime.