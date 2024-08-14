ULFA-I Calls I-Day Boycott in Assam, Announces Armed Military Protest

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations in Assam this time too like previous years.
The militant group has announced an armed military protest on Thursday from 6 am to 12 pm, extending across the state from Sadiya to Dhubri.
In a public statement, ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah urged citizens to avoid participating in any government or non-government events, as well as social gatherings during the specified hours.
He also appealed the public to remain indoors for their safety, stating that they will not be held responsible for any unwanted incidents that may occur during this period.
Paresh Baruah in a statement said, "In lieu with the boycott of Independence Day celebrations in Assam, this year too, cadres of the ULFA-I will organize an armed military protest tomorrow from 6 am to 12 pm extending from Sadiya to Dhubri. Therefore, all kinds of government and non-government events, and social gatherings should be avoided during the given time tomorrow. Moreover, I also respectfully appeal people not to step out of their residences from 6 am to 12 pm. If any individual face any unwanted incident during the said time, the ULFA-I will not take responsible for that."
He further expressed hope that the general public would cooperate with their call for the boycott and stay indoors for the duration of the protest.