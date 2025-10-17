ULFA (I) Claims Kakopathar Army Camp Attack Under ‘Operation Revenge’

The outlawed group ULFA (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on the army camp at Kakopathar. The group, in a statement, has named the operation “Operation Revenge.”

According to ULFA (Independent), three army personnel were injured in the attack.

Earlier, unidentified assailants launched multiple grenades and opened heavy gunfire targeting an Indian Army camp in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, late last night.

According to reports, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) were fired at the Army installation around 12:30 AM, followed by nearly half an hour of continuous gunfire, creating panic among residents. The deafening sounds of gunshots and explosions echoed through the town for almost an hour, leaving locals terrified and sleepless.

Preliminary information suggests that a group of militants arrived in a truck before carrying out the assault. While three Indian Army personnel sustained injuries, the exact extent of damage remains unclear.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area, restricting public movement near the site. Both the Army and police are conducting intensive search operations in and around Kakopathar to trace the attackers.

Authorities suspect the involvement of the banned insurgent outfit ULFA (Independent) in the coordinated strike.

