₹30,000 Crore Defence Boost: Indian Army to Procure DRDO’s ‘Anant Shastra’ from BEL

In a major move to bolster India’s air defence capabilities, the Indian Army has issued a ₹30,000 crore tender to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of the advanced ‘Anant Shastra’ surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The 'Anant Shastra' is a highly mobile air defence system capable of searching and tracking targets while on the move and engaging them during short halts. It has an operational range of around 30 km and is expected to complement India’s existing air defence networks, including the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) and Akash missile systems.

According to military sources, the deployment of ‘Anant Shastra’ is strategically significant, particularly in enhancing the Army’s response to aerial threats along sensitive borders with Pakistan and China. The system is expected to strengthen India’s air defence posture, following lessons learned from recent incidents, including drone attacks during Operation Sindoor.

Once the tender is finalized, the Indian Army plans to deploy the systems along both western and northern borders, providing a robust shield against potential aerial incursions. This move is part of India’s broader strategy to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign military equipment.

BEL, which has a long-standing partnership with DRDO, is expected to manufacture and supply the missile systems under this contract, marking one of the largest domestic defence procurements in recent years.

The ‘Anant Shastra’ programme reflects India’s commitment to modernizing its armed forces and achieving self-reliance in critical defence technology.