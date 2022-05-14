ULFA (I) Demands Apology from Assam Minister

Banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Saturday warned Assam's minister of welfare of tea tribes, Sanjoy Kishan to apologize for his statement against ULFA (I) Commander-in-Chief Paresh Barua.

The outfit has given 24 hours time to the minister to apologize or else he would have to face its consequences.

The outfit leader said, “If Kishan doesn’t apologies within 24 hours, he will be declared banned in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. No one should attend any program of Kishan. ULFA (I) will not be responsible for the consequences people who support Kishan face.”

On Friday, Sanjay Kishan commented that Paresh Barua was a ‘liar’. Kishan was reacting to the reports of ULFA (I) awarding death sentences to two youths for allegedly being state police agents and the death of Biju Gogoi, who according to the outfit had committed suicide.

He said that the militant chief was lying on the death of Gogoi and has been misleading the youths of the state for a long period.

Reacting to Kishan’s comment, militant leader Arunodoy Asom in a statement said, “ULFA (I) has already clarified its stand on the death of Biju Gogoi and provided the evidence. If necessary we will give more proof to Gogoi’s family. But the way Kishan has termed the group chief as ‘liar’ is unacceptable.”

