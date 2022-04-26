ULFA-I Detains Assam Police Spy at Myanmar Camp

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) detained a secret agent of Assam Police on Tuesday. The Assam Police agent Sanjeev Sarma who hails from Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, Kamrup has been detained at ULFA camp at Myanmar.

In a press statement issued by ULFA-I, it said that Sanjeev Sarma, who recently joined the banned militant outfit is a spy of Assam Police. He was sent to ULFA by Army and Assam Police as an agent, the statement said.

According to reports, Sanjeev went to ULFA to take revenge. In a video message, Sarma said, “Kamrup SP Partha Sarathi Mahanta and army official Dhunumoni Saikia has trained me and sent me to ULFA. I was asked to gather information on the outfit’s camp and also to get information on the route to the camp. The SP and army official said that I will be rewarded with a sum of Rs. 1crore for gathering the information.”

“I worked in several missions of Army and police before joining ULFA-I for which I was paid 10,000 and 20,000 in two missions respectively,” Sarma said.

He further stated, “If I get revealed, I was asked to tell lie and a secret password was also given to me. If I get revealed I was asked to tell the password. The password which was given to me is 7896.”

Also Read: Young Girl Gang-Raped In Assam's Karbi Anglong