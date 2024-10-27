Assam

ULFA-I Extortion Letters to Businessmen Stir Tension in Jorhat

According to sources, the extortion letters have been in the name of Ashim Asom.
ULFA-I Extortion Letters to Businessmen Stir Tension in Jorhat
ULFA-I Extortion Letters to Businessmen Stir Tension in Jorhat
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Sparking sensation once again, several businessmen in Assam’s Jorhat district have received letters allegedly sent by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) demanding a huge amount of money.

According to sources, the extortion letters have been in the name of Ashim Asom. In regard to this, multiple businessmen have informed the police, leading to the seizure of a significant number of extortion letters.

Police investigations are underway to track the origin of these demands and ensure the safety of the affected business community.

In one letter, the sender Ashim Asom demanded a whopping Rs 3,00,000 as a donation for the organization's special requirements and asked the receiver to send the money to the given crypto wallet address via crypto currency ‘Ethereum’ by October 27, 2024.  The sender also warned the businessman to avoid any complications that might invite trouble to his establishment.

ULFA-I extortion letter
ULFA-I extortion letter
ULFA-I Extortion Letters to Businessmen Stir Tension in Jorhat
ULFA-I Sends Extortion Letter Demanding Rs 10 Lakh in Assam's Tinsukia
Businessmen
United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent
Extortion Letters

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/ulfa-i-extortion-letters-to-businessmen-stir-tension-in-jorhat
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com