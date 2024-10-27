ULFA-I Extortion Letters to Businessmen Stir Tension in Jorhat

Sparking sensation once again, several businessmen in Assam’s Jorhat district have received letters allegedly sent by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) demanding a huge amount of money.
According to sources, the extortion letters have been in the name of Ashim Asom. In regard to this, multiple businessmen have informed the police, leading to the seizure of a significant number of extortion letters.
Police investigations are underway to track the origin of these demands and ensure the safety of the affected business community.
In one letter, the sender Ashim Asom demanded a whopping Rs 3,00,000 as a donation for the organization's special requirements and asked the receiver to send the money to the given crypto wallet address via crypto currency ‘Ethereum’ by October 27, 2024. The sender also warned the businessman to avoid any complications that might invite trouble to his establishment.