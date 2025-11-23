ULFA (I) Militant Member Arunoday Dahutia Surrenders Alongside Bodyguard

According to sources, Arunoday Dahutia, a member of ULFA (I), has surrendered along with a bodyguard. The surrender reportedly took place at the India–Myanmar border.

Sources indicate that Dahotia will be taken to Delhi for further processing.

It is also reported that another ULFA (I) member, identified as Fansich Asom, surrendered alongside Dahutia.

The surrender reportedly occurred in the presence of Assam Rifles.

Authorities from the Assam Policeand Assam Rifles have not officially released any information regarding the matter.

