ULFA-I Releases Names of Youths Allegedly Trained to Spy Them

Day after the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) released the video of one alleged spy of Assam Police, Sanjeev Sarma, a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, the proscribed outfit has released the names of nine other youths who have received similar training along with Sarma.

In a press release issued by the publicity wing of the outfit it has mentioned that various evidences have been found in the mobile of Sarma which proves that he was working in tandem with the law enforcement officials.

While alleging that Sarma was associated with Dhunumoni Saikia from Indian Army and Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, the banned outfit has named nine other youths who has received similar training to join the outfit and spy on the group.

The names released by the outfit are Bitupan Das from Guwahati, Tirtha Das from Mangaldoi, Manushya (Dhan) Kalita from Guwahati, Kishor Sharma from Kamrup (R), Dhanjit Deka from Kamrup (R) and has been missing from home since last two months, Neetupan (Deka/Kalita) from Goreswar, Ritupam Sarma from Kamrup (R), Sanjay Kumar Sharma from Guwahati who is also associated with Apurba Kumar Sharma and Bikash Rajbongshi from Dhubri.

Earlier the ULFA (I) detained Sarma in one of its camps claiming him to be an Assam Police spy. In a confessional video, Sarma admitted that he has been sent as a spy by the police to recover crucial information from the ULFA (I) camp.

The cadre also claimed that he was promised a sum of Rs 1 crore if he completes his mission.

